Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 568.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.57.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $274.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $363.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.78.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

