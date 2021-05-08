Cozad Asset Management Inc. Makes New $404,000 Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. Palmer Knight Co lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 50,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $931,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRV shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

NYSE:TRV opened at $160.81 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.10 and a 1 year high of $161.18. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.65 and a 200-day moving average of $142.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $3,397,387.50. Insiders have sold 162,068 shares of company stock valued at $25,045,262 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

