Cozad Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.19.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $84.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.32. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.30 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,841.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total value of $140,224.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,161 shares in the company, valued at $189,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,291 shares of company stock worth $1,054,265. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

