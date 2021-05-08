Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 380 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,364,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,619,000 after buying an additional 2,181,636 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,628,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,857,000 after buying an additional 589,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 535.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 484,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,391,000 after buying an additional 408,652 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

In other news, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $1,382,528.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,404,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $139,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,496 shares of company stock worth $3,787,911. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $116.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.11. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.12 and a 12-month high of $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.