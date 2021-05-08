Craig Hallum Boosts Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target to $160.00

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Cardlytics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardlytics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.17.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $100.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $161.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.93 and a beta of 2.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $225,536.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,667,624.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.49, for a total value of $155,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,353.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,756 shares of company stock worth $6,603,354. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

