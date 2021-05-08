Craig Hallum Trims Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Target Price to $155.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum from $210.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.36.

Zillow Group stock opened at $119.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.28. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of -60.92 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $44.70 and a 1-year high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

