Creative Planning Acquires 745 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 685.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 54.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James Bylund sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total value of $73,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,388 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.20.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $187.80 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $109.38 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.16 and a 200-day moving average of $199.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 229.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

