Creative Planning Grows Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 48,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 142,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,816,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $1,634,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 329.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock opened at $164.20 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.74 and a 52-week high of $166.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BR shares. BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

