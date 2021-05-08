Creative Planning Lowers Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,678,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,308,000 after buying an additional 123,447 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,668,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,439,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,431,000 after purchasing an additional 137,198 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,320,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,448,000 after purchasing an additional 180,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 978,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,536,000 after purchasing an additional 37,864 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $2,448,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $77.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.14 and a twelve month high of $78.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.69.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $803.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

