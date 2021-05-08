Creative Planning Purchases 1,357 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Creative Planning increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 17.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of ASML by 6.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in ASML by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in ASML by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $658.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $627.72 and its 200-day moving average is $524.74. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $283.31 and a 12-month high of $675.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $276.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Grupo Santander cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

