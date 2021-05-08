Creative Planning Purchases 20,228 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 384.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,228 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $15,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $732,675,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after purchasing an additional 222,677 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,420,000 after purchasing an additional 167,490 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,369,000 after purchasing an additional 156,348 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 366,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,389,000 after purchasing an additional 115,782 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $705.75.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $693.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $485.01 and a one year high of $696.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $639.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $633.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

