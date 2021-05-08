Creative Planning Sells 20,412 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,412 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 7.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relx by 249.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Relx by 27.4% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 90,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 19,431 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Relx by 8.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 63,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Relx by 4.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relx stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4693 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.99%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RELX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

