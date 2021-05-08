Creative Planning Sells 817 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 41,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Crane by 40.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Crane during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Crane during the third quarter worth about $985,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

NYSE CR opened at $99.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $44.23 and a 1-year high of $99.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.52 and a 200-day moving average of $80.03. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.06 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

Crane Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.