Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.353 per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28.

CRARY stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.84. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $7.88.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRARY shares. AlphaValue upgraded Crédit Agricole to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crédit Agricole from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

About Crédit Agricole

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.