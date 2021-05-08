Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) a GBX 228 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IAG has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 221.53 ($2.89).

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 213.20 ($2.79) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 203.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 168.38.

In other news, insider Heather Ann McSharry acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

