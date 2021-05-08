Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €55.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €49.82 ($58.62).

ETR:SHL opened at €48.79 ($57.40) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €47.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of €43.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 1-year high of €49.99 ($58.81).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

