Credit Suisse Group Boosts American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $297.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $296.00 to $297.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.83.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of AMT stock opened at $247.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.