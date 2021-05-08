Credit Suisse Group Cuts ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Price Target to $60.00

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

MANT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners downgraded ManTech International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManTech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Get ManTech International alerts:

NASDAQ MANT traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.61. 150,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,771. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.29. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in ManTech International by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,951,000 after purchasing an additional 249,368 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in ManTech International by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in ManTech International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in ManTech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,026,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.