Credit Suisse Group Increases C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $93.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.67.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $99.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.74 and a 200-day moving average of $94.27. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $70.42 and a one year high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

