Credit Suisse Group Increases Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $250.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $228.00.

Shares of ECL opened at $228.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.91, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.86. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 11.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 106,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after buying an additional 11,039 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 15,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

