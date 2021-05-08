Credit Suisse Group Increases Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target to $151.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Truist raised shares of Woodward from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Woodward presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.63.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $129.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.21. Woodward has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $130.22.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.32%.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 2,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total value of $240,713.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,366.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,204 shares of company stock valued at $15,487,965. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at $83,850,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Woodward by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Woodward by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,163,000 after purchasing an additional 253,935 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Woodward by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 363,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,117,000 after purchasing an additional 186,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth about $14,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

