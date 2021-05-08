Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SSREY. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Swiss Re currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 0.82. Swiss Re has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $25.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $1.121 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Swiss Re’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.33%.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.