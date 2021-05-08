Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Increased to C$1.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James to C$1.75 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CR has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.40 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities restated a hold rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crew Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1.41.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

CR traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.11. 947,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,028. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$167.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.03, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.27 and a 52 week high of C$1.29.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$42.60 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 76,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total value of C$77,506.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 683,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$689,968.37. Also, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 35,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total value of C$41,069.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 501,203 shares in the company, valued at C$576,383.45. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,467 shares of company stock worth $232,406.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.