CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.05.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRH shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CRH to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 393,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after acquiring an additional 15,144 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 253.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 27,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 19,825 shares during the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.99. 467,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,797. CRH has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $51.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.5736 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.66%.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

