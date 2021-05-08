Critical Comparison: Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) & Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) and Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dassault Systèmes and Datadog’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dassault Systèmes $4.50 billion 13.31 $689.14 million $3.52 65.20 Datadog $362.78 million 65.30 -$16.71 million ($0.15) -515.27

Dassault Systèmes has higher revenue and earnings than Datadog. Datadog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dassault Systèmes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Dassault Systèmes has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datadog has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Dassault Systèmes and Datadog, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dassault Systèmes 2 4 6 0 2.33 Datadog 1 9 12 0 2.50

Datadog has a consensus target price of $107.28, indicating a potential upside of 38.80%. Given Datadog’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Datadog is more favorable than Dassault Systèmes.

Profitability

This table compares Dassault Systèmes and Datadog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dassault Systèmes 10.63% 15.21% 5.88% Datadog -1.39% 0.38% 0.23%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Dassault Systèmes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of Datadog shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Datadog shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences. The company also provides SIMULIA that delivers realistic simulation applications; DELMIA, which enables industries and services to collaborate, model, optimize, and perform their operations; 3DVIA that provides 3D space planning solutions for enterprises and consumers; and ENOVIA that offers collaborative technical and business applications. In addition, it offers Centric PLM, a product lifecycle management software solution; 3DEXCITE, a real-time 3D visualization software for collaboration and 3D product content creation for storytelling across media channels; EXALEAD, a business analytics software that provides information intelligence; NETVIBES dashboard, which enables insights-driven decision-making; and MEDIDATA, a clinical research study software that provides evidences and insights to pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostic companies, as well as academic researchers. Further, the company provides consulting, deployment, engineering, and enablement services. It primarily serves companies in the transportation and mobility; industrial equipment; aerospace and defense; high-tech; life sciences; energy and materials; home and lifestyle; construction, cities, and territories; consumer packaged goods and retail; marine and offshore; and business services through distributors and value-added resellers. Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in VÃ©lizy-Villacoublay, France.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc. provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack. Its platform also provides user experience and network performance monitoring, incident management, and various shared features, such as sophisticated dashboards, advanced analytics, collaboration tools, and alerting capabilities. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

