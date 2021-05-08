Critical Review: Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) vs. Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Algonquin Power & Utilities and Clearway Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Algonquin Power & Utilities 1 4 4 0 2.33 Clearway Energy 0 3 3 0 2.50

Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.84%. Clearway Energy has a consensus target price of $30.80, suggesting a potential upside of 15.49%. Given Clearway Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clearway Energy is more favorable than Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Volatility & Risk

Algonquin Power & Utilities has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearway Energy has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Algonquin Power & Utilities and Clearway Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Algonquin Power & Utilities $1.62 billion 5.85 $530.88 million $0.63 25.22 Clearway Energy $1.03 billion 5.21 -$11.00 million ($0.10) -266.70

Algonquin Power & Utilities has higher revenue and earnings than Clearway Energy. Clearway Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Algonquin Power & Utilities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Algonquin Power & Utilities and Clearway Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Algonquin Power & Utilities 27.73% 7.87% 3.10% Clearway Energy 3.81% 2.27% 0.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.9% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of Clearway Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Clearway Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Algonquin Power & Utilities pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Clearway Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Algonquin Power & Utilities pays out 98.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Clearway Energy pays out -1,300.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Algonquin Power & Utilities has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Clearway Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Clearway Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Algonquin Power & Utilities beats Clearway Energy on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission operations in the United States and Canada. The Renewable Energy Group segment owns and operates a diversified portfolio of renewable and thermal electric generation assets in North America and internationally. The company was founded on August 1, 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 1,394 MW thermal equivalent capacity of steam and chilled water. Clearway Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Clearway Energy Group LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.