Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Insider Hock Huat Goh Sells 5,136 Shares

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hock Huat Goh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of Crown stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $113.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Crown declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Crown by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

