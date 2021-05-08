Cryptaur Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $9,111.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptaur coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cryptaur has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00080583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00020991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00064267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $466.83 or 0.00789042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.37 or 0.00103729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,681.72 or 0.09603245 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00044134 BTC.

Cryptaur Coin Profile

Cryptaur is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

