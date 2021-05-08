CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11.00

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. CryptoAds Marketplace has a market capitalization of $510,152.59 and $11.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00066949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.68 or 0.00253283 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 417.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $681.28 or 0.01152873 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00030699 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.50 or 0.00743722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,009.53 or 0.99856799 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Coin Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 coins. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @CallsFreeCalls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange.

CryptoAds Marketplace Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the exchanges listed above.

