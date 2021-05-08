Cryptonite (XCN) Price Tops $0.0006

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Cryptonite has a total market capitalization of $415,058.37 and $2.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonite coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryptonite has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,583.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,537.24 or 0.06037969 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.20 or 0.02408878 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.24 or 0.00585899 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.79 or 0.00199362 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $469.69 or 0.00801752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.20 or 0.00676300 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $312.06 or 0.00532673 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Cryptonite Profile

XCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptonite is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptonite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cryptonite is cryptonite.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonite was developed by the Mini-blockchain Project over a period of almost four months. Cryptonite is a fork of the Bitcoin core but the code has been extensively modified and expanded upon. “

Cryptonite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonite using one of the exchanges listed above.

