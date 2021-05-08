Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%.

Cubic stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.90. The company had a trading volume of 275,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,578. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cubic has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $78.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.46 and its 200-day moving average is $66.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -576.15 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CUB shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

