Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Boosted by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Cummins by 17.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in Cummins by 16.3% in the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $319,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 12.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $266.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.35. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.32 and a 52 week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

In related news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.75.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

