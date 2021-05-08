Curio Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $117,872.00 (CUR)

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Curio has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One Curio coin can now be bought for $1.48 or 0.00002522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Curio has a market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $117,872.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Curio

Curio (CUR) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,809,958 coins. Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com. The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CurioInvest is an online investment platform that enables investors of all income levels to invest in high-value assets.CurioInvest is using blockchain to disrupt the industry, enabling smaller investors to benefit from the collectable car market. It is also an ideal opportunity for crypto investors to diversify their exposure by investing in tokens backed by a tangible asset. Main functions: Buying CurioInvest voting token for its Aragon DAO – the CURV token. This DAO discusses the proposals with the community. It also runs CURV-holdes events to encourage users to hold CURV and receive CGT awards for this.Also, Aragon DAO allows users to reward the development team through a CUR-tap (from the main pool of CURs that users paid for CURV upon purchase).As the company's projects grow, the CUR token will be used for exchange for CGT at Curio Parachain in the Polkadot ecosystem.The CGT token has now been released and will be used in the future as a governance token (voting to improve and grow the protocol) in the Curio StableCoin Protocol. The protocol assumes another token – Curio StableCoin (CSC). While we have launched the protocol on the testnet, it will soon be launched on the mainnet. After launching the protocol in the mainnet, CurioInvest will deal with the listing of CSCs on exchanges and also in coin trackers. Governance functions of the CGT token will become available after the launch of the protocol in the mainnet.To summarize the description of the two coins: the CUR token is used as a utility token with different functions (which it already has and future use cases)the CGT token is used as a governance token in the Curio StableCoin Protocol and is an integral part of it. Its function is to vote for improvements to the Curio StableCoin protocol.”

Curio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

