CurrencyWorks (NASDAQ:CWRK) Shares Down 11.8%

CurrencyWorks Inc. (NASDAQ:CWRK)’s share price was down 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 453,503 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,109,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06.

CurrencyWorks Company Profile (NASDAQ:CWRK)

CurrencyWorks Inc provides turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. It offers services in connection with development of platform using block chain technology, including the business development and technical; business launch; and post-business launch support services.

