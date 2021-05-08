CVS Health Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CVS Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $85.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $85.35. The company has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 588,797 shares of company stock worth $44,310,483 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,131 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,090,100,000 after buying an additional 77,629 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $829,977,000 after buying an additional 32,967 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.