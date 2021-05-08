Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 2,018.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDB opened at $260.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.02 and its 200 day moving average is $321.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.24 and a 12-month high of $428.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of -59.71 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $57,507.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 55,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,664,237.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total transaction of $4,090,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,416,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,894,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 315,720 shares of company stock worth $93,398,718. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.06.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

