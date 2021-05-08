Cwm LLC Buys 520 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,434,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,897,000 after purchasing an additional 87,590 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 28,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $843,000.

Shares of SCHV opened at $69.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $45.16 and a twelve month high of $69.56.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

