CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given New $158.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.71.

NASDAQ CYBR traded up $4.23 on Friday, hitting $120.23. 929,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,226. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,717.82 and a beta of 1.37. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $92.61 and a twelve month high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in CyberArk Software by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

