CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.39-0.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $484-496 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $492.30 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.390-0.640 EPS.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $120.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,717.82 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $92.61 and a 52-week high of $169.70.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities lowered CyberArk Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.71.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.