CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Shares Up 8.2%

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY)’s share price shot up 8.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.91. 1,573,639 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,268,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytoDyn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of -0.64.

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that CytoDyn Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CytoDyn Company Profile

CytoDyn Inc operates as a late-stage biotechnology company. The company focuses on developing treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CCR5 receptor. Its Leronlimab is in a class of therapeutic monoclonal antibodies designed to address unmet medical needs in the areas of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), cancer, immunology, and novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

