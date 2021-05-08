DA Davidson Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a sell rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $428.81.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $295.24 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $149.16 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 378.51, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $323.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.44, for a total transaction of $4,538,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 432,606 shares of company stock valued at $149,193,960. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,029,000 after purchasing an additional 535,410 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,639 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,573,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,296,000 after acquiring an additional 616,991 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,561,000 after acquiring an additional 807,267 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,453,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,198,000 after acquiring an additional 205,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

