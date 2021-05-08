Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,434 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $573,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,795 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.48. 2,630,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,566,096. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.31. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $155.61 and a 12-month high of $261.43. The firm has a market cap of $184.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,698 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,687 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

