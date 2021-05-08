Danske Upgrades FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) to Hold

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Danske from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of FLIDY stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSmidth & Co A/S supplies engineering, equipment, and services solutions to the cement and mining industries worldwide. The company operates through Mining and Cement segments. The company also engages in the mining activities. It explores for copper, gold, iron, coal, and battery metals. The company offers a range of products, systems, and services, including single engineered and customized equipment, such as mills, kiln systems, and clinker coolers for the cement industry; and crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, and thickeners or flotation cells, as well as bundled equipment solutions, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

