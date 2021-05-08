DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,614,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 48,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,099,000.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $98.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.94 and its 200 day moving average is $87.66. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $99.62.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

