DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 790 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period.

IWP stock opened at $104.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.62. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.46 and a fifty-two week high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

