DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of PZA stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average of $26.94. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $27.39.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.