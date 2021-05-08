DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $573,000 Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 88.0% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYY stock opened at $106.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.69 and a 200-day moving average of $117.00. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $67.89 and a 52-week high of $106.30.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

