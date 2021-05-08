DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $677,000 Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 16.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYW. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 213.2% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter.

IYW opened at $91.83 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $95.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.67.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

