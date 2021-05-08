DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $744,000 Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $794,592,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,018,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,944,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,502,000 after buying an additional 305,037 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,233,000 after acquiring an additional 254,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.14.

In related news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $4,307,918.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,273,540.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,836 shares of company stock valued at $8,423,479 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PH stock opened at $319.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $140.01 and a 12 month high of $323.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.