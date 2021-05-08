DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000.

Get iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWN opened at $49.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.87. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $49.26.

About iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.